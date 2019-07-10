Home

More Obituaries for Alfred Freidlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Freidlin

Alfred Freidlin Obituary
Freidlin
Alfred Freidlin, 82 passed away July 10, 2019. He was born February 10, 1937 to Nathan Freidlin & Ann Leitman. He lived his entire life in Jacksonville, FL.
His family, fishing, the ocean, and the University of Florida Gators were his passions. He had a career in Wholesale Automotive Parts and in Real Estate. He touched the lives of many and will be remembered as an amazing man to all that crossed his path.
He is preceded in death by his parents Nathan & Ann Freidlin, brother Melvin Freidlin (Cynthia Freidlin). He is survived by his wife Joan Freidlin, daughters Lori Freidlin and Cynthia Graeber (Henry Graeber), grandchildren Billy Weinaug and Ashley Weinaug.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 12, 2019 at New Center Cemetery 200 E 43rd St, Jacksonville, FL followed by a gathering at River Garden Hebrew Home in Mandarin.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
