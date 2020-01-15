|
Lavergne
Mr. Alfred Lavergne (73) entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held 12:00pm, Sat. Jan. 18 at the Church of Faith Full Gospel, 5743 Beney Rd, Rev. Fred L. Williams, Pastor. Alfred will rest for loved ones and friends on Sat., Jan. 18 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Services Arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020