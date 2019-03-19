KING

Alfred N. King died March 14, 2019 at the age of 97 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Brunswick, GA to Dewey and Hattie Mae King. He married Sarah, the love of his life, in 1941 and they enjoyed 72 years together before her death in 2013. He served in the US Air Force as Colonel serving for 29 years. He spent his career as a fighter pilot enjoying various assignments around the world. He was Squadron Commander of F-100's at Homestead AFB during the Cuban crisis. He loved golf, fishing, and traveling in his spare time.

He is survived by his 3 children, Alfred Jr. (Paulette), Elizabeth Putnam (Ray), and Marcia Hughes; a brother, Dewey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 20th in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday March 20th at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 in Lane 1.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. (904) 288-0025 www.hgmandarin.com