Alfred A. Stefanski, 69, passed away on December 28th, 2019. Al was born in Syracuse, NY. Al moved to Jacksonville, and attended Jacksonville University and University of North Florida. Al retired from Southern Wine and Spirits where he was a wine sommelier and was able to visit wineries across America and Europe. What Al loved most was sharing stories and building lasting friendships with so many people. Many of his stories will be remembered for years to come by his family and friends. Al loved the New York Yankees and made the annual trip for spring training games. He enjoyed visiting NYC. He loved and shared many great memories with his family. Al is survived by his wife Sharon of 47 years, brother Donald, daughter Kimberly, son-in-law Prem, and his granddaughters Monika and Katrina and many close friends. The Funeral service will be held on January 3, 2020 at 12:00 St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach Fl. A celebration of his life will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 at the Ritz Bar, 185 3rd Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
