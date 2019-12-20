|
|
Schmidt
Memorial services for Alice Charlene Schmidt, 76, who passed away on December 13, 2019, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on January 10, 2020, in Evergreen's Garden Cloister Chapel. Mrs. Schmidt was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She had retired from Evergreen Cemetery after 37 years of service where she was a bookkeeper and an administrator. She was a member of St. Stephen First Martyr Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles G. and Alice Collins, her loving husband of 53 years, David J. Schmidt Sr., and sister, Sharon Ann Scott. Survivors include her 2 sons, David J. Schmidt (Brandy) and Eric J. Schmidt (Regina); 1 sister, Rev. Marguerite Collins Matthews (Robert); Brother-in-law, Lamar W. Scott; 3 grandchildren, Evin Elizabeth Schmidt, Erica Brooke Wierenga (Eric), and Bryce Schmidt.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904)355-9545.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019