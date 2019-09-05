|
Davis
Alice Berry Davis, "Mimi", 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Alice was born in Everglades City on November 17, 1935. She moved to Miami during her youth and eventually to Cordele, GA where she graduated from high school. During her time working in the insurance industry, she met her future husband, Don Davis. They married and moved to Pasadena, CA. After several years, they moved to Jacksonville where they settled down and raised their sons, Robert and Dean. Family was everything to Alice. The Deerwood Country Club community was also a big part of her family. She was one of the first to welcome newcomers to the neighborhood and to bring food and comfort to those in need. Alice put her heart into planning and decorating for parties and activities. She loved holidays and had quite the extensive collection of decorations. Every Halloween, she decorated her front porch and was delighted to be the neighborhood witch.
Alice was also very active in the Jacksonville community including volunteering at The American Cancer Society, The Southside Womens Club, The Salvation Army, The Childrens Museum, The Duval County Republican Womens Executive Board, among others. She was a passionate campaigner for people and causes that she cared deeply about in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Her husband, Don, was active in local and state politics for many years and together they were quite the team. She was also a big supporter of The Players, dating back to when it started out as the Greater Jacksonville Open at Deerwood Country Club. As the wife of a Red Coat Past Chairman, she loved being a part of the tournament and its many volunteers.
Alice had a wide circle of close friends. For years, she and a group of ladies had a business called Potpourri where they made jewelry to sell at stores and had many fun trips to the Atlanta Market. She worked at Stein Mart for over 30 years and made lasting friendships while working in the Boutique. She had a wonderful "birthday group" of her closest friends that met to celebrate each other and special occasions. Her Deermeadows Baptist Family was also a very important part of her life. One of her many legacies to her family is that she taught us the importance of friendship and relationships. We are very fortunate to have so many of her friends in our lives that have become part of our extended family.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald Robert Davis. She is survived by her sons, Donald Robert Davis, Jr (Sharon) of Jacksonville and Dean Lloyd Davis of Jacksonville Beach and her grandchildren, the lights of her life: Lindsay Ellen Davis of Boca Raton, Donald Robert Davis III (Marion), Ally Lucile Davis, Skylar Bleu Janet Davis, and Deena Patricia Davis, all of Jacksonville Beach. Mimi was a loving and proud mother, grandmother, and a loyal and devoted friend. We will all miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am at Deermeadows Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deermeadows Baptist Church or Operation New Hope.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 am at Deermeadows Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deermeadows Baptist Church or Operation New Hope.
