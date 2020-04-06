Home

Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
Alice Edith Fletcher, 87, born in Yukon, Florida, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, 4000 Springs Park Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don T. Fletcher. Alice is survived by her children, Rhonda S. Dietz (Gene) and Ronald D. Fletcher; brothers, David (Carole) and Raymond (Ramona); sisters, Shirley, Betty Pflum (Tom), and Sandra Silvers (Harry); grandchildren, Anne Marie Jones (Kevin) and Mary Terry (Brian); and her 7 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for Taylor Manor and the compassionate and caring staff. Thank you for all of the loving care you provided mom during the 6 years she lived there.
Services will be held at a later date. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral home and Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
