Lewis
Alice Jeanelle Lewis, 79, of Jacksonville, Florida, died November 16, 2019.
Born on July 17, 1940 in High Point, NC, she was the daughter of the late Fray T. and Edna Louise Ward. She spent time in Japan and became a floral artist while there. Through the years, she worked at Kuhn's and at Peterson's Five and Dime as a floral artist before starting her own business called Fantasy Flowers. She also taught floral arranging classes at local high schools for the continuing education program.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Russell; her husband, Charles Lewis; and her brother and his wife, Tommy and Trish Ward. Surviving is her significant other of ten years, Lewis Givens; her nieces Tina Santillo and Tammy Clayton and their families; several relatives in North Carolina as well as Lewis' children and their families.
Jeanelle was a good friend to many and was loved by all who met her. The Lewis and Givens families have been close friends for over 40 years. Jeanelle was a member of the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society since she was a youngster, and participated in their community outreach programs. She was always wanting to help others.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, with the service following at 2:00 pm at the Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019