Moody
Alice Louise Moody age 87, passed away, June 10, 2019. Louise was a native and lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1949. She was also a longtime faithful servant at Hart Haven Baptist Church and Westside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles T. Moody, Sr., her parents, Raymond "Happy" Cunningham and Lucille Dollar Cunningham, a sister, Sara Kubeck, a brother, Raymond Carol Cunningham and her grandson, Tommy Moody.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Moody (Gayle) and Haynes Moody (Carolyn), daughters; Cindy Compher (Danny), Darlene Moody and Sandra Knight (Tim), a brother, Gary Cunningham (Diane), her grandchildren, Dena Cunningham, Adam Moody (Ruth-Ann) and Sarah Compher, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00pm in Westside Baptist Church Teachey Chapel with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 from 6:00 – 8:00pm Wednesday (Today)
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019