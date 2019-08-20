|
Sexton
Alice Porter Sexton, age 103, widow of Crowell E. Sexton, died August 18, 2019.
She was born on December 8, 1915 in Winchester, Tennessee, the daughter of Dr. William Porter and Elizabeth Lynch Porter. At the time of her death, Mrs. Sexton resided at Haywood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Waynesville, NC.
She is survived by two sons, retired attorney, Crowell A. "Tony" Sexton (Linda K. Sexton) of Waynesville, NC, and Dr. Porter W. Sexton (Terrel Seltzer) of Richmond, CA; four grandchildren: George Sexton of Talent, OR, son of Porter Sexton; Nicholas Sexton (Mary Drennon) of Dade City, FL, Porter Cusmano of Tampa, FL, and Michael Sexton (Colleen) of Cape Coral, FL, the children of Tony Sexton. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Eli Sexton of Talent, OR, Sam and Andrew Cusmano of Tampa FL, and Russell and Penelope Sexton of Cape Coral, FL.
One brother and one sister predeceased her: William Porter, Jr. of Clearwater, FL, and Sue L. Marco of Valdosta, GA.
Mrs. Sexton graduated from St. Petersburg High and the Florida State College for Women (now FSU), the latter with honors. She also did graduate work at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. In college she was active in her social sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi and after college she taught French at both the high school and college levels. She also enjoyed writing and performing one-woman plays about characters from famous books. Alice Sexton was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday September 7 at Grace Episcopal Church in Waynesville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory c/o Grace Endowment Fund, Grace Church in the Mountains, 394 N. Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Sexton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
