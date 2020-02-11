|
Mendez-Vigo
Alicia Carmen Alvarez Mendez-Vigo, 92, went home to her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on February 6, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fl. Alice graduated from Hillsborough High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Alice loved to dance and performed for the USO in Florida and Cuba. She was very active in the PTA, the Amazing Grays and her church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Amadeo (Amie) Mendez-Vigo. She was born March 26, 1927 to Generoso and Otilia Alvarez in Tampa. Alice is survived by her daughter Tillie (Larry) Newkirk, son Scott Mendez-Vigo, grandchildren Denise (TJ) Kent, Tori (Scott) Mettler, and Larry Newkirk III. Great grandchildren Alexis & Jaysen Kent and Ethan & Mason Mettler.
Alice will be greatly missed by many. She never met a stranger and her friends were all wonderful to her, as she was to them. Alice was a shining light for Jesus and we know she is happy be with our Lord and Amie. We want to thank the staff and her friends at the Wyndham Lakes retirement home.
Services and Celebration of Life will take place at Christian Family Chapel, Pastor Doug Rutt officiating. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30 am with a luncheon to follow, at 10365 Old St. Augustine Rd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32257.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christian Family Chapel.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020