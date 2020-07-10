Comrie
Allan Comrie, age 100 of Amelia Island, Florida passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Enfield, Connecticut and was a long-time resident of New Canaan, Connecticut. Mr. Comrie was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and attended the New York Institute of Finance and the Stanford School of Business.
Following three years of service in the US Army Infantry during World War II, he started his career in investment management at the Home Insurance Company and later at the Great American Insurance Company where he was Senior Vice President, Director and Chief Financial Officer. He then served many years as President and CEO of the United States & Foreign Securities Corporation, an investment fund. He was also a Director of the Japan Fund, Adams Express Company, Petroleum & Resources Company, Atlantic Mutual Insurance and the Dillon Fund.
He was a long time active member of the Amelia Plantation Chapel, enjoyed skiing and tennis for many years, as well as travelling.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Comrie who passed away in 2016 and his daughter Susan Comrie Buff who passed away in 2020.
He leaves behind his son Bruce Comrie and his wife Regina Comrie of Amelia Island, FL; grandson, Kevin Simpson and his wife Kelley Simpson, great-grandsons Hart and Sam all of Cary, NC; and grandson Drew Buff and his fiancé Allison Bono of Waxhaw, NC.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Amelia Plantation Chapel columbarium.
The family would like to express their deep thanks to Dr. David Page of Baptist Primary Care, the staff of Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, in particular, Maria Lourdes Mclain, the caregivers of American In-Home Care, for their loving care and devotion to Allan in his time of need.
