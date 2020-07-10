1/1
Allan Comrie
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Comrie
Allan Comrie, age 100 of Amelia Island, Florida passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Enfield, Connecticut and was a long-time resident of New Canaan, Connecticut. Mr. Comrie was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and attended the New York Institute of Finance and the Stanford School of Business.
Following three years of service in the US Army Infantry during World War II, he started his career in investment management at the Home Insurance Company and later at the Great American Insurance Company where he was Senior Vice President, Director and Chief Financial Officer. He then served many years as President and CEO of the United States & Foreign Securities Corporation, an investment fund. He was also a Director of the Japan Fund, Adams Express Company, Petroleum & Resources Company, Atlantic Mutual Insurance and the Dillon Fund.
He was a long time active member of the Amelia Plantation Chapel, enjoyed skiing and tennis for many years, as well as travelling.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Comrie who passed away in 2016 and his daughter Susan Comrie Buff who passed away in 2020.
He leaves behind his son Bruce Comrie and his wife Regina Comrie of Amelia Island, FL; grandson, Kevin Simpson and his wife Kelley Simpson, great-grandsons Hart and Sam all of Cary, NC; and grandson Drew Buff and his fiancé Allison Bono of Waxhaw, NC.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Amelia Plantation Chapel columbarium.
The family would like to express their deep thanks to Dr. David Page of Baptist Primary Care, the staff of Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, in particular, Maria Lourdes Mclain, the caregivers of American In-Home Care, for their loving care and devotion to Allan in his time of need.
Please share your memories and condolences at
www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved