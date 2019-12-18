|
|
Gimbel
Allan Gilbert "Gil" Gimbel, Jr., age 73 of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, December 12th, 2019. Much too early for us, but God in his infinite wisdom and mercy called his servant home! He was born on January 18, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA to Allan Gilbert Gimbel and Nina Merle Davis Gimbel. Gil grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1964. He spent a decade in New York City performing in theatre and night clubs before returning to Jacksonville to start a successful business career where he worked in the banking, credit and collection industries for 38 years prior to retiring in 2010.
His life took a wonderful turn when he went to Tuscaloosa, AL and met the love of his life, Georgia Michelle Johnston. They were married on December 17, 1994, and for the rest of his life he told everyone he met that she was way more than he deserved.
Gil will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor along with his dedication to his family. Gil was preceded in death by his Mother and Father. He is survived by his wonderful soul-mate Georgia, his daughters Whitney, Broockylon, Brittian, and his son Taylor. They made his days bright and his heart overflow with pride! He is also survived by his beloved Grandchildren Lola, Thomas, Patrick and Mindy; brothers Mike and Dan and sister Mickey, and stepmother Jane.
From Irving Berlin - "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on..."
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10th from 5-7 PM at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel. A Memorial service will follow on Saturday, January 11th at 10:30 AM at Lakewood Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice (https://www.communityhospice.com/give/).
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019