Tucker
Allan W. "Tuck" Tucker passed away on August 24, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Lake City, Florida. Mr. Tucker, loving known as "Tuck", served 22 years in the United States Navy, signing up in his hometown of Bethpage, New York and retiring out of Mayport, Florida as a Master Chief Boatswain Mate. During his career in the Navy, Tuck served on six ships including three destroyers, one fast frigate, one destroyer leader and one APA. He served six tours in Vietnam and was in the "Brown Water Navy"-River Division 153. Tuck earned many awards, including the Purple Heart; awarded on April 7, 1970. After he retired from the USN, Tuck worked as the club manager several years at the Fleet Reserve Association 290, in Mayport, until he moved to Lake City, Florida in 1989, where he worked for the State of Florida at the Veteran's Domiciliary and as a Park Ranger at Stephen Foster State Park.
When he retired in 1996, he enjoyed hunting and sitting on "the landing" at the house reading his daily papers, sitting with friends, and telling his wonderful stories. He was a gifted storyteller taking an otherwise colorless story and masterfully turn it into an electrifying, thrilling, and humorous tale of his memories, travels, and experiences.
Tuck is preceded in death by his father and mother, William M. Tucker and Genevieve M. Tucker (Allen) from Bethpage, New York.
He leaves behind to remember his legacy, his loving wife, Mary R. Tucker (Turcotte), his sisters: Joyce Cooke and Barbara Tucker; his brother: Roy Tucker (Patti); his two daughters: Kathy Dane and Crystal Berg; his grandson: Timothy Meissen; and great-grandson: Kaiden Meissen.
Services for "Tuck" Tucker will be conducted in the chapel of Dees Parrish Family Funeral Home with Father Robert Trujillo officiating on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 5:00 pm with military honors.
Interment will be at a later date in the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Epiphany Catholic Church Memorial Scholarship/Mr. Tucker.
Dees Parrish Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019