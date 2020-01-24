|
Ransom
Allen R. Ransom, 86, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on January 15, 2020.
Allen was born in Tuscaloosa, AL on August 10, 1933. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School (Jacksonville, FL). After a short tour in the Army during the Korean War, he continued his education at Jacksonville University where he received his degree in accounting.
Allen was married to Kathleen (Kathy) Ransom on May 30, 1964. They were married for 55 years.
Allen is survived by his wife: Kathy Ransom, children: Rodger Ransom (Spouse Amy Ransom), Hope Ransom, Nicole Evans, and Bradley Ransom, grandchildren: Kaitlyn Evans, Alexandra Evans, William Hott, Christopher Ransom, and Michael Ransom.
Allen is proceeded in death by Robert and Ida Ransom (parents), Robert Ransom (brother), Joann "Mickey" Ransom (sister-in-law), and Bethany Ransom (daughter).
The family will receive visitors at Rodger and Amy's home on February 1, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Catholic Charities, Jacksonville, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020