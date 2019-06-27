Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Allen Rose Jr.

Allen Rose Jr. Obituary
Rose
Graveside service for Mr. Allen Rose, Jr. will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:00AM in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his children, Yvette Jackson and Allen Rose III. He is survived by his children: Sharon Rose, Valery Ross, Darrell Rose, Wayne Rose, Bert Rose, Kisha Rose, Timothy Rose; and host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the mortuary. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 28, 2019
