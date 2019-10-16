|
|
Shaw
Mr. Allen Shaw (78) entered into rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Homegoing Service will be held 10:00am, Sat.,Oct. 19 at the Greater Refuge Temple, 1317 Rowe Ave, Apostle Gentle L. Groover, Sr., Pastor. Mr. Shaw will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 18 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019