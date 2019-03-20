Home

Allie Lou Harmer

Allie Lou Harmer Obituary
HARMER
Allie Lou Harmer, 91, of Atlantic Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Medina, NY on July 3, 1927. Allie Lou graduated from Medina High School on June 25, 1945. She married William H. Harmer from Lockport, NY in 1947.
Allie Lou worked in retail sales for the Navy Exchange on Mayport Naval Station from 1971 to 1990. She was a member of Neptune Baptist Church where she worked with Meals on Wheels and the nursery/wee school. Allie Lou also volunteered as a poll worker eventually becoming a supervisor for her location. She had a passion for her family, friends and her church.
She is survived by five sons and two daughters, William H. Harmer, Jr. (Clara), Robert K. Harmer (Marilyn), Barry P. Harmer (Judy), Patricia L. Sprink (Tim), David B. Harmer (Debby), Lee L. Harmer (Renee), Brian D. Harmer (Gina). Grandma Lou leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Paul, Carrie, Katrina, Kristen, Tiffany (Chris), Emily (David), Stacey (Ben), Ashley (Chris), Christopher (Rachael), Ryan (Amy), Patrick (Leslie), Lauren (Kyle). Great-Grandma Lou leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Belyal, Greyson, Addison, Lucas, Marcus, Taylor, Ethan, Will, Jed, Xavier, Leilani. She is also survived by sister, Della Covert and her many nephews and nieces, as well as, other relatives and friends.
Funeral at 11 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neptune Baptist Church, 407 Third St., Neptune Beach, Florida. Evening visitation from 6-8 pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Interment at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main St., Atlantic Beach, FL.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 20, 2019
