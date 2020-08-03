1/1
Alma Joiner Moegenberg
1930 - 2020
Moegenberg
Alma Joiner Moegenberg, 89, of Ft. White, FL, passed away on July 26, 2020, in Trenton, FL.
Alma was born in Glenwood, Wheeler County, GA to James Egie Joiner and Onie Joiner (nee Cooper) on September 8, 1930. She went to high school at Glenwood High and graduated in 1947. She went on to earn an Associate Degree from Santa Fe College. She worked as a Data Entry Administrator for State Farm Insurance for 20 years. She was involved in the Order of Eastern Star, Santa Fe Chapter #105. She was the Worthy Matron 1981-1982.
Alma met Arthur "Art" Moegenberg in 1987 and they were married on December 24, 1970. They were for married 49 years.
Alma is survived by her husband, Arthur Moegenberg of Ft White, FL. Other survivors: Frank Elkins, son; James Frank Elkins Jr, grandson; Zachariah Alan Elkins, Grandson, his wife Ashley; great-grandchildren include Christian Elkins, Katelyn Elkins, Haley Elkins, and Jacob Elkins.
Burial of the cremains will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on August 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, High Springs, FL at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Reverend Canon Lance Cameron Horne will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3800 St Johns Bluff Rd S., Jacksonville FL 32224. Condolences may be left in Alma's online guestbook at https://www.evanscarterfh.com/obituaries/alma-joiner-moegenberg/.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Burial
10:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
AUG
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
