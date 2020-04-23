Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Altamease Barnaby


1936 - 2020
Altamease Barnaby Obituary
Barnaby
Mother Altamease A. Barnaby (84) slept away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., April 25 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Bishop Farris Long, II. Altamease will rest for loved ones and friends on Sat., from 10:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Services from the Heart by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
