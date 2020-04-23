|
|
Barnaby
Mother Altamease A. Barnaby (84) slept away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., April 25 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Bishop Farris Long, II. Altamease will rest for loved ones and friends on Sat., from 10:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Services from the Heart by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020