Murray
Rev. A. Darrel Murray
Alva Darrel Murray, age 91, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida from 1977 until 2018 passed October 28 in Marianna, Florida. Pastor Murray had moved to Marianna with his wife, Frances to live with their son Michael and daughter-in-law Shelley.
He pastored churches from 1953 until 2016 in Jacksonville, Ft. Lauderdale, Gainesville and Largo, and also served as a Director of Missions at the New River Association. Darrel Murray was a graduate of Stetson University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as a chaplain in the Naval Reserves for 13 years.
He had many hobbies such as scuba diving, golf and had acquired his private pilot's license. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sallie V. (Martin) Murray of Two Egg and Alva Milton Murray of Youngstown and a daughter Deborah Lynn. Surviving him is his wife of 60 years Frances White Murray, Son Michael and his wife Shelley, daughter Jeanne Murray, grandchildren Jason and his wife Amy, Tyson and Hannah and 7 great grandchildren.
Services for Rev. Murray will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Murray officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019