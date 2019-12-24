|
|
Allen
Our darling Alvah passed away on December 8, leaving behind a world of heart broken family and friends.
Alvah grew up on the corner of River Oaks Road and White Oak Lane in San Marco. He and his sister, Jessica, were surrounded by a great group of friends who shared their families and their adventures.
Alvah attended Hendricks Avenue, Pine Forest and graduated from Wolfson, where he made lifelong friends.
Poetry was Alvah's passion. All he ever really wanted to be was a poet. And he was...a wonderfully gifted, beautifully sensitive poet. Poetry seemed to flow effortlessly from his brilliant mind, his generous soul. Alvah's work was published in a number of poetry collections.
We will miss Alvah forever, but his spirit will live on in his poetry and songs and in the hearts of those who knew him. All our love.
Alvah was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Katherine and Carl Aslinger, and his paternal grandparents, Albertha and Alvah Allen, Sr.
His loving family includes parents Jamie and Lamar Allen, sister Jessica, aunts Kathy Montalto, Anita Shea (Tim) and Lynette Hawley (deceased), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a GoFundMe account, Alvah Allen Memorial for Charity.
A remembrance for Alvah will be held on Sunday, December 29. If you were a friend of Alvah's, please contact Jamie by text or call at 904 412-3069.
An extended obituary and opportunity to leave comments for friends and family can be found on the web site for Arlington Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019