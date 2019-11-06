|
Alvin "Al" Maynard Coplan, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1st, 2019 with family by his side. Al was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Philip and Susanne Coplan. Al was a devoted father, husband, brother, friend and a successful businessman who thrived at work until the end. He lived life to the fullest and was a work-out enthusiast at the Ponte Vedra Club and Epping Forest, inspirational mentor, passionate traveler, hobbyist joke teller and gourmet foodie. He even has a family estate grown wine named after him: Coplan Vineyards' The Chairman. Al is survived by his three adoring children with Marcia Jawitz: Carole Coplan, Susan Coplan Bonesz and Lisa Coplan Gardner (Darin, husband). His grandchildren are Melanie Bonesz, Austin and Harper Gardner. He is survived by his wife Meade Marston Coplan, her children Ivich Neuville (David) and Jean Paul Montoya (Anna), as well as her grandchildren. His sisters are Micki Green and Rita Chiappetta (Jerry). Al's nieces and nephews are Alan Goldman, Audrey Goldman (Irwin), Stephen Goldman (Jackie), Lori Fagan Burman (David), Marc Fagan (Melissa), as well as their children: Jacob, Joshua, Andrew, Alec, Evan, Jacob and Tinsley. Al is also survived by an extended family throughout the U.S. A celebration of Al's life was held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn and he is buried at New Center Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
