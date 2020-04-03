|
Dr. Alvin Green passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on March 24, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1929 and graduated from Temple University's School of Podiatry in 1954. Dr. Green then spent two years of active duty in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Hood, TX. Upon returning to Philadelphia, he opened a successful private practice in podiatric medicine, enjoying the ensuing 58 years providing expert care and compassion to his patients. Additionally, Dr. Green developed and oversaw a podiatry residency program at Parkview Hospital, while simultaneously teaching surgery at the Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine. Upon moving to Jacksonville, FL in 1986, Dr. Green worked part-time in private practice while volunteering for Volunteers in Medicine. The final chapter of his rewarding career was spent as a part-time professor of Podiatry at University of Florida Health, once again working with Podiatry residents, teaching and sharing his years of experience. Outside of his professional pursuits, Dr. Green was an avid sailor, snow skier, gardener, and sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darleen; his children, Joanne E. Green (Barry Gross), Howard J. Green (Michele), and Linda Shapiro (Fred); his step-daughters, Jennifer Rice (Steve) and Jessica Gross; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, sister and brother.
Due to the unprecedented global events, a celebration of his life will be held in Jacksonville, FL at a future date when all of his extended family can come together. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
