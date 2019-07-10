Higginbotham

Alvin Keady Higginbotham of Jacksonville, Florida, known to many as "Frog", passed away on July 8, 2019. He lived every one of his 93 years to the fullest. Alvin was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather & great-grandfather who devoted his life to his family.

Alvin was a veteran of World War II serving many years in the US Navy. He grew up in the nearby Dinsmore area where he worked on a dairy farm for many years. He retired with the City of Jacksonville and the Putnam County Road Department, and he was always ready with a joke or a song.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norma Higginbotham; his mother; father; sister; brother; and son, Donald Higginbotham. He is survived by his son Glenn (Inez) Higginbotham, daughter Beatrice (Phil) Brown; daughter-in-law, Marsha Higginbotham; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and lots of extended family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. At Alvin's request, his remains will be cremated and buried at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Friday, July 12th at 9:00 a.m., 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Alvin's "Celebration of Life" will be Friday, July 12th immediately following the service at Lannie Road Baptist Church, 5998 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

