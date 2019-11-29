|
Hinders
Dr. Alvin Hinders, age 87, passed away on 11/13/19 at Haven Hospice, Orange Park FL. He was the widower of JoAnn Westien Hinders. They shared 54 years together.
Al was born in Woden, Iowa. He practiced medicine in New Jersey from 1958 until 1969. He and his family then moved to Orange Park, Florida where he became Chief of Staff for both Clay Memorial Hospital in Green Cove Springs and Jacksonville Medical Center.
Al was a member of the church family at The Church of the Transfiguration in Bat Cave, NC, who celebrated his life on November 24th (which would have been his 88th birthday).
He was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Orange Park, FL. He will be remembered for his kindness, his knowledge of horticulture, and his love for his family.
Al was preceded in death by his grandson, Glenn Charles Lampke. He is survived by his daughter Laura and Mark Lampke, and his daughter Beth and Bill Carlson. Also, he is survived by his granddaughter Ashley and Chris Dowd and their son Weston; grandson Scott and Lauren Lampke and their three children Hudson, Riley, and Violet; and grandson Todd.
His memorial service will be held on December 6th at 10 am at Grace Episcopal Church in Orange Park, FL with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Haven Hospice, Orange Park, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019