Terrell
Celebration of Life Service for Alvin Robert Terrell, 71, will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., June 13, 2020, at Joshua Christian Faith Center, 924 St. Clair Street for immediate family only. He leaves to mourn his loving and devoted daughters, Allison Adams (Terence Sr.) & Selena McClain (Terry); grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Hudnell, Gwendolyn Davis; other relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends Friday at the Soutel Chapel from 5 – 7:00 PM.
Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Drive, 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Celebration of Life Service for Alvin Robert Terrell, 71, will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., June 13, 2020, at Joshua Christian Faith Center, 924 St. Clair Street for immediate family only. He leaves to mourn his loving and devoted daughters, Allison Adams (Terence Sr.) & Selena McClain (Terry); grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Hudnell, Gwendolyn Davis; other relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends Friday at the Soutel Chapel from 5 – 7:00 PM.
Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Drive, 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.