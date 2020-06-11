Alvin Terrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrell
Celebration of Life Service for Alvin Robert Terrell, 71, will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m., June 13, 2020, at Joshua Christian Faith Center, 924 St. Clair Street for immediate family only. He leaves to mourn his loving and devoted daughters, Allison Adams (Terence Sr.) & Selena McClain (Terry); grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Hudnell, Gwendolyn Davis; other relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends Friday at the Soutel Chapel from 5 – 7:00 PM.
Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Drive, 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved