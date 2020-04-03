|
|
Everett
Amanda Kay Everett passed away on March 23, 2020. Amanda was born on July 6, 1965. She was predeceased by her father Britt S. Everett. Amanda is survived by her mother Linda W. Everett and her sister Beth Hablas, niece Madison Hablas, nephew Patrick Hablas, and many other family members. Amanda was an incredible and wonderful person. She was a ray of sunshine and loved by many. She was active in the local NOW organization where she was an advocate for women's rights. Amanda will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to plannedparenthood.org.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020