Christian

Amelia (Amy) Smith Christian passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Taylor Care Center. Born September 16, 1926, in Foley, AL, she was a daughter of the late William and Irene Smith. Amy was predeceased by her husband Irvin Christian and son Gary Christian. She and her family lived in Birmingham, AL, Wilmington NC and then in Jacksonville for 60 years before her death. She was a member of San Jose Church of Christ in Jacksonville where she was active for many years. Amy was a world-wide traveler, life-long learner, and enthusiastic birdwatcher. She was also a member of the Friends of Dauphin Island Bird Society in Dauphin Island AL. She is survived by her son Joel Christian of Stem, NC, and granddaughter Amy Margaret Christian of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by sisters Cornelia Stacey, Aurelia Rogers and brother William Smith of Foley, AL. Additional survivors include niece Linda Cumbie and grand nephew Brett Cumbie of Jacksonville. She was predeceased by sisters Ophelia Caneer and Onelia Humphreys. A family service will be held in Albany, GA, where she will be buried in Riverside Oak View. Memorials may be made in her honor to the place of your choice. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM in Riverside Oakview Cemetery, Albany Georgia. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019