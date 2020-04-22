|
Hill
Mr. Amos D. Hill, a Jacksonville native, passed last week in Tallahassee, Florida.
Amos attended the local schools and graduated from New Stanton Senior High School in 1966. He went on to earn his BA degree from Florida A & M University. After teaching at the high school level in Gainesville and Tallahassee, he joined the football coaching staff at FAMU in the early '70s. In addition to touching the lives of many players who went on to play for the NFL, his proudest moment was being a coach on the 1977 FAMU team that was the last to go undefeated, 11-0 for the entire season.
Amos was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Over 100 family members and friends traveled to Tallahassee to share in this momentous occasion where he received the coveted green blazer.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Mrs. Catherine Hill, daughter, Nikki Loubeau of Atlanta, and son, Amos of Tallahassee; Mother, Annette L. Hill; Grandchildren Amaya and Jules; sister, Patricia H. Mitchell (Dr.Orrin), brother, Jerome Hill (Vanessa) and other nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Strong & Jones Funeral Home, 629 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304. Private services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amos D. Hill Memorial Tribute Fund, FAMU Foundation, 625 East Tennessee Street, Suite 100, Tallahassee, FL. 32308.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020