Williams
Amos J. Williams, Jr., better known as "Piggy," passed away May 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was a retired member of the International Long Shoreman Union #1408 and served in the Military.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and many friends. Special recognition of all of his caregivers during his illness.
Funeral service will be held TODAY, May 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the R. L. Rogers Memorial Chapel of Phillips Mortuary, 4815 Avenue B. His remains may be viewed TODAY from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. (904) 768-0666.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 22, 2019