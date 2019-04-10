Home

Amy W. Edwards

Amy W. Edwards Obituary
EDWARDS
Amy W. Edwards passed away on March 17, 2019. She will be missed by children Ray Edwards, Karen Joyner, Cindy Utley, Melissa Covey, and spouses; grandsons Dean and Chris Edwards, Tyler Carey, Richard and Rodney Covey,and Robert Utley; seven great-grand-children.
Amy was a successful Manager, an avid painter, quilter and loved knitting. She was a member of the Violets Garden Circle and contributed to the Salvation Army, Navy Relief Society and the Sulzbacher Center.
There will be a private Family Service to Celebrate her life.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019
