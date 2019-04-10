|
EDWARDS
Amy W. Edwards passed away on March 17, 2019. She will be missed by children Ray Edwards, Karen Joyner, Cindy Utley, Melissa Covey, and spouses; grandsons Dean and Chris Edwards, Tyler Carey, Richard and Rodney Covey,and Robert Utley; seven great-grand-children.
Amy was a successful Manager, an avid painter, quilter and loved knitting. She was a member of the Violets Garden Circle and contributed to the Salvation Army, Navy Relief Society and the Sulzbacher Center.
There will be a private Family Service to Celebrate her life.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019