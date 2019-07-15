Eubanks

Ana Mae Bynum Eubanks passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 after 102 years of living, joining her husband Harold E. Eubanks, who predeceased her. She had lived at Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, FL for the past 18 years.

Ana Mae is survived by her daughter Karen Eubanks Snyder, son Hal Eubanks, grandchildren Dan Snyder, Fred Snyder, Scott Eubanks, Heather Eubanks, and Kent Eubanks, and four great-grandchildren, Anna, Jessica, Coco, and Jacob.

After graduating from Jackson High School her husband's career took Ana Mae and family to other states and countries to live, work, and enjoy. After retirement they returned to Jacksonville to live and enjoy the company of family and long-time friends. During retirement she followed her passion for travel, visiting many countries as well as her children and their families spread out across the States. She was active as a volunteer at various hospitals for many years, enjoyed golfing, socials at Ponte Vedra Club, and continued her lifelong passion for Duplicate Bridge. Most recently she was a member of the Fleet Landing four person nonagenarian Wii Bowling Tournament Team that won second place at the Nationals Championship competition. Ana Mae always loved to be with people and enjoyed the wonderful feelings of social interactions. Her family will miss her.

A private entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Fleet Landing for 18 years of their loving and devoted care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

