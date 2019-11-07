|
Anabel Peacock Mitchell, 95, died November 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Louie L. Wainwright, Sr.; sons Bruce Mitchell of Tampa, Doug Mitchell (Andrea) of Washington, DC, David Mitchell (Amy) of Tallahassee, and daughter Jana Whitworth (Rick) of Crawfordville; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; close family friend Rachel MacDougall, and long-time caregiver Ezella Husband. Born in Williston, Fla. to Charles and Aileen Peacock, she was predeceased by her parents, son Fondren, grandson Michael Whitworth, and brother Jimmie. A highly-accomplished and -respected member of Florida's corrections and parole systems for decades, Anabel was the first woman in the country to be named superintendent of a men's prison, and the first woman appointed to the Florida Parole Commission. A memorial service will be held at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home (1737 Riggins Rd.) in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 am
