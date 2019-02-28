|
|
BRAZIL
Andre C. Brazil, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 20, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11AM at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 2403 Rev. S.L. Badger Jr. Creek East. Mr. Brazil's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019