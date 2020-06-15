Andrew Gilligan
Gilligan
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our son, Andrew Benedict Gilligan. Andrew was born to Katherine and Brian Gilligan in Jacksonville, Florida on August 22, 2008. He passed into the loving arms of Christ on June 5, 2020, after an 8 month battle with recurrent brain cancer, surrounded by his parents, 13 siblings, and his Nana.
Despite his short time on earth, Andrew's life was happy and full. Andrew was in 5th grade; math was his favorite subject. He played piano but practiced begrudgingly. He was proud to be an altar server at Holy Family Catholic Church. Attending daily Mass and receiving the sacraments were important to him. He loved to talk sports with his brothers and root for the Gators and Jaguars. He seemed to always be playing football, basketball, or soccer and became quite accomplished at golf. He looked forward to the nightly card and board games with his parents and siblings. He was most happy when the entire family was together.
Andrew had a gentle spirit and an infectious smile. From a young age, he would cross his arms in photos and became affectionately known as "the boss." During his final months, Andrew continued to smile, never complained, and peacefully fought for his life, not wanting to yield to his failing body. Once his life on earth was complete, his suffering ceased, and he was able to rest in peace with our Lord.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Helow. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Katherine Gilligan, 13 siblings, one brother-in-law, and his very much-loved niece, Reina.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 19th at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, Florida. Andrew's family will be present at 10 am to greet family and friends prior to the Mass. Please join us for this celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diocese of St Augustine or Wolfson Children's Hospital.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
