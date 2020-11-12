Knight
Andrew "Andy" "Jackie" Jackson Knight, Ed.D., dedicated educator (retired),
passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 23, 2020 at age 85. He was born in Henderson, N.C. on April 1, 1935 to Andrew Lester Knight and Florence Neathery Knight. Andy proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956 (Philippines). He then attended the University of Tampa where he met his future bride Margaret. Andy and Margaret married in 1957. Over the years they lived in Texarkana, AR, Avon Park, FL, Henderson, NC, Punta Gorda, FL and Oxford, MS. In 1972 the family moved to Jacksonville from Ole Miss where Andy and Margaret received their graduate degrees. In Duval County Andy worked as Director of Facilities and as principal at Arlington Junior High before moving to Okeechobee County where he served as Superintendent of Schools. Andy and Margaret later returned to Jacksonville where he served as principal of Fletcher High and Jeb Stuart Middle before retiring in 1997. Andy believed in the importance of education and stressed that importance to his family. After retirement, Margaret and Andy traveled the U.S. in their RV, accompanied on many trips by their close friends Jim and Alice Daughtery. Andy also enjoyed recreational flying and frequent "hangar sitting" with his friends at Craig Field. Andy's greatest joy was his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Brooks Knight. His survivors include his devoted wife of 63 years, Margaret Tanner Knight, their 3 children, Andrew J. Knight II "Jay" (Molly), Daniel Lester Knight (Cathy) and Lynn Knight Kowkabany (Rob), 5 grandchildren, Jayne Knight (Mark Trischuk), Kelly Knight (fiancé - Scott Currie), Leah Kowkabany Carlson (Jacob), Jeremy Kowkabany, and Zakery Knight, and 2 great grandchildren, Claire Knight and Jack Carlson. A Memorial Service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com