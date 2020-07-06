Lovett
Mr. Andrew Lovett, Sr. (94) WW II Veteran received his wings on Thursday, July 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Horse and Carriage Parade for family and friends will be held on Wed., July 8 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at 1670 University St. 32209. Forever cherishing his memories, is his wife of 73 years, Dorothy M. Lovett; and a host of other family and friends. Services arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com