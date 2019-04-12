|
|
The funeral service for Angela Louise Richardson will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at the Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 36 W. 18th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209. The visitation will be held 5 - 7:00 pm, Monday, April 15th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 12, 2019