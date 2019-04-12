Home

Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
36 W. 18th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Jacksonville, FL
Angela Louise Richardson

Angela Louise Richardson Obituary
The funeral service for Angela Louise Richardson will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at the Greater New Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 36 W. 18th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209. The visitation will be held 5 - 7:00 pm, Monday, April 15th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 12, 2019
