Angela Lucille Vallencourt passed away November 2, 2020 in Orange Park, FL. She was born on September 14, 1954 in Jacksonville, FL.
She was a co-founder with her husband of Vallencourt, Inc. a business that has served the heavy Civil Construction industry in Northeast Florida for 36 years. Angela had a very fun-loving spirit that she shared with everyone who she meet. From a stature of 4'11 ¾" Angela was always the strongest personality in the room. Her life was themed by endlessly overcoming overwhelming odds to prove victorious in practically all of her endeavors. Her greatest challenge being stage 4 breast cancer, she beat back for 11 years. The impact and inspiration Angela has left with her surviving family will reverberate for generations still to come. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elanor and her daughter, Debbie.
Angela is survived by her husband, Donald; son, David; daughter's, Ivy and Holly; grandchildren, Cody Estrada, Cameron Estrada, Miguel Estrada, Anthony Bucci, Abiguel Bucci, Jamie Lynn, David Vallencourt, and Emylia Vallencourt; and sister, Linda Chattaway.
A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1649 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073.
