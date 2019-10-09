|
Yarber
Angela Miller Yarber passed away on September 14, 2019, after a long illness with gastroparesis. She was born December 26, 1951, in Jacksonville, FL. She graduated from Jackson High School. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul G. Miller and L. Nathalie Cook. At age 18, her beloved son, Christopher S. Branscom, passed away in an accident. She was predeceased by her husband, Perry G. Yarber. She is survived by her siblings, Paul G. Miller, Charlotte Bass (Henry T), Lawrence V. Miller (Charlotte), Deborah Stedman (Robert), Gina Rodriquez (Fernando), Kimberly Vickery (Bradford), eleven nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Phyllis Hoskins for being a loving and caring caregiver for the last four years. We are eternally grateful to Russell Branscom for the loving care he provided to Angela the past eight years. He is truly a gift from God. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road Jacksonville, FL 32218. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am. Dr. Timothy McDaniel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hadlow Community Hospice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019