MCDONALD
The funeral service for Angelia Javan McDonald will be held 1:30PM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the All People International Church 1973 Edgewood Avenue West. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019