Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
All People International Church
1973 Edgewood Avenue West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelia McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelia Javan McDonald


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Angelia Javan McDonald Obituary
MCDONALD
The funeral service for Angelia Javan McDonald will be held 1:30PM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the All People International Church 1973 Edgewood Avenue West. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now