Harris
Mrs. Angeline (Angie) Edwards Harris entered Heaven's gates on April 5, 2020. She was born in Lyons, Georgia, on February 1, 1921. She attended school in Vidalia, Georgia, graduating in 1941. At the age of 21, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida where she resided for the remainder of her life. Mrs. Harris was employed by HRS as a Laboratory Technician. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Edwards, her parents and siblings. Mrs. Harris is survived by her children, Flynn (Mae) Edwards, James Edwards, Elmont Kenneith (Sheila) Edwards and Debbie (Lawrence) Sapp; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. The family of Mrs. Angeline Edwards Harris looks forward to greeting family and friends at the visitation/viewing Friday, April 10, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The Soutel Chapel of J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Drive, 904.924.9400. The Home-going service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Open Arms Community Church, 2763 Dunn Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, places of assembly within Jacksonville are limited to a maximum capacity of 50 persons at any given time. Because of this, the Home-going celebration will be attended by immediate family members. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. View full obit at jefralin.com. The home-going service will be live-streamed at www.oacfchurch.com. Please tune in.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020