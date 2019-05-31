Resources More Obituaries for Angeline Barquist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angeline Mandt Baquist Barquist

BARQUIST

Angeline Clarice Mandt Barquist, was born on July 20, 1928 to Mabel Ovind (née) and Carl Simon Mandt. Born and raised in Northwood, North Dakota, Angie graduated from Miss Wood's School and later Macalester College, both in Minneapolis. Following in her father's footsteps, Angie moved to Montana after graduating where she taught kindergarten to the children of pilots learning to fly aid missions to Europe after World War II. Angie was a stay-at-home mom to her children until they were all in school. She was a scratch baker, extraordinary cook, a keeper of family traditions, especially of her Norwegian heritage. Most importantly, she was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren and an inspiration to all who were fortunate to know her. Angie was a lifelong early childhood educator. She led the education community by serving as Director of Education at Head Start and Happy Acres Ranch in Jacksonville. She volunteered at MOSH and the March of Dimes Reading Olympics. She was very active at the Fortuna Senior Center, playing pinochle every Thursday with her dear group of friends. She was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Grace Lutheran Church. At Grace, Angie served as a Stephen Minister, and a member of the Altar Guild, Senior Saints, and Holy Folders. She managed the Mandt Family Farms, her ancestors' homesteaded land in North Dakota and Montana. Angie is survived by her children, Roberta Huckaba (Robert) of Jacksonville, Daisy Barquist of Baltimore, Carl Barquist (Linda) of Jacksonville, Cynthia Chomiak (Marty) of Jacksonville and her grandchildren Margaret Mandt Baldwin of Baltimore, Michael Huckaba (Tracy Knorr) and Nicholas Huckaba (Danielle) of Jacksonville, Catherine Chomiak (Benjamin Klein) of Abu Dhabi, Christopher Chomiak of New York, Carolyn Barquist, Victor Barquist, Emily Barquist, Athena Ward (Adam) and Jeremy Farrell, all of Jacksonville and her great-grandson, Benjamin Huckaba. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sisters, Deloris Burton and Blanche Anderson, and her great-grandson, William Mandt Klein. A service in her memory will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 12200 McCormick Road, Jacksonville 32225. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Lutheran School.

