Angeline Panozzo Roberson, 100, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mrs. Roberson was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1919. She was born of Italian heritage to the late Louis and Maria Panozzo. She moved to Jacksonville in 1953 and made it her home. Angeline taught her family the meaning of strength and perseverance. She was a hard worker and took pride in everything she did. She enjoyed gardening and spent hours in her beautiful yard. Angeline embraced her faith throughout her journey until the end. Mrs. Roberson was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Carroll D. Roberson. She is survived by her 3 children: Bob Grosso (Shirley), Joseph Grosso (Mary Jo) and Sandra Grosso Carroll (Floyd); 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter and several nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Angeline was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren and her legacy will live on to make their lives more meaningful. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at The Event Center at Peeples with Rev. Steve Kegley officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Peeples Family Funeral Homes, 14165 N. Main Street, is serving the Roberson Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019