Anis Ira Daley, age 83, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2019, after courageously fighting ovarian cancer. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 25, 1936 to Dr. and Mrs. Gordon H. Ira. Anis considered her greatest blessings to be her family and faith. Her 59-year marriage with Barney was full of love, respect, fun, and adventure. Anis often acknowledged that God blessed her abundantly with "four beautiful girls," faithful friends, good health, and a wonderfully full life. Anis graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and enjoyed time with the Lee Ladies yearly. After graduating from Salem College ('58), she taught at Stockton Elementary School and Ortega Elementary School. She continued her career by teaching art at St. Marks Episcopal Day School and the Children's Museum. Graced with many talents and a passion for learning, Anis gave of herself in the service of others. In addition to teaching at the Children's Museum (now MOSH), she also served there as a Board Member and President. She was the founding Chairman of the Nutcracker Ballet, and was a Member of the Junior League, and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America, where she was elected to the Roll of Honor. Anis loved and cherished the diversity of her friends in the Tale Spinners Book Club, her Travel Club, the Lunch Bunch, the Supper Club, the Watsonia Garden Club (Member and President), the Monday Bible Study, and Bible Study Fellowship. As a lifelong member of Ortega United Methodist Church, Anis taught Sunday School, served on the Board of Trustees from 2006-2012, and was an officer of the United Methodist Women. Anis's faith was quietly spoken but loudly demonstrated. It was her nature to show care for everyone - every day, through the giving of her time, talents, and treasure. As an avid tennis player, Anis maintained her "A" status on the tennis team at the Florida Yacht Club. In 1981, as the empty nest season neared, she established AID Interiors. This business was a perfect outlet for her artistic abilities and passion for design, combined with her love of helping others. Being a woman with many hobbies, Anis would jump at any chance to go snow skiing or fishing. She was always ready for one more run before the ski lift closed. She and Barney fished the world. From Black Creek to Ponte Vedra Beach and as far away as New Zealand, Anis proudly proclaimed that she always "out-fished" everyone, especially Barney! These two loves led her to many travels. She was always planning the next trip with her endless enthusiasm for exploration and learning, always willing to try something new. Anis's deep concern and compassion for others and her infectious smile will be remembered. She was indeed a loyal friend and had the gift of making whomever she was speaking with feel important and loved. Her spirit of genuine kindness and inclusion was admired, enjoyed, and appreciated by all who met her. She faithfully lived by the adage, "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all." She truly valued her friends, and the beautiful world God created. Anis deeply treasured her family – and her family is forever grateful to have had such an enduring and loving influence from this godly and humble lady. Her smile, energy, kindness, sense of adventure, and FUN spirit will be greatly missed.
Anis Ira Daley was preceded in death by her husband, Barney, the love of her life and best friend. Together, they left their family with a legacy of loving greatly, giving generously, working hard, and living life to the fullest. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gordon H. Ira, Jr.
Anis is survived by four daughters: Margaret (Muffet) Rhyne (Sims), Cameron Crowe (Derrill), Susan Hamner (Marty), Annie Pajcic (Curry); 14 "very smart" grandchildren—Sims Rhyne (Lauren), Anne Clayton McCaul (Matt), and Gordon Rhyne; Cameron Estes (Claude), Charles Perry (Katie), Carson Crowe, and Cullen Crowe; Mary Annis Veazey (Brooks), Rachel Hamner, and Will Hamner; Daley Pajcic, Curry Pajcic, Winnie Pajcic, and John Pajcic; six great grandchildren - Jack Rhyne, Henry Rhyne, and Holland Rhyne; Margaret McCaul and Lucy McCaul; and Ira Lynn Veazey; a sister-in-law - Joice Ira; a brother - Stewart Ira (Eileen); and many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
The family is overwhelmingly grateful and thankful for the precious, compassionate ladies (Beth, Curlette, Joye, Kristen and Peaches) that wove themselves into the fabric of our family by deeply loving and gently caring for Anis.
A celebration of Anis's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Ortega United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Thou Art Exalted Ministries, 4612 Ortega Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210, Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210, Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 and The Linly Heflin Anis Ira Daley Memorial Educational Scholarship, 13 Office Park Circle, Birmingham, AL 35223.
