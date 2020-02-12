|
Colson
Anita Brown Colson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home in Jacksonville. She was born May 5, 1934 in Iquique, Chile to Robert and Maria (Echeveria) Brown. She came to the United States at the age of 20 and met her husband, Roy Colson, while he was attending school at Auburn University. Anita was involved in and thoroughly enjoyed teaching dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Auburn. Dancing quickly became a passion in Anita and Roy's lives.
Anita and Roy were married August 30, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida and were blessed with three daughters. Anita and Roy were active members of San Jose Country Club since 1969. Anita enjoyed golf and was the past president of the LGA at San Jose Country Club. She also enjoyed attending the Masters Tournament every year and Jaguars football games every season. Anita and Roy worshipped at Southside United Methodist Church. She was an animal-lover and took in any abandoned animal that came her way.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Roy Colson; two sisters, Nora and Ethel; three daughters, Camille Borden, Karen Feltman (David), and Robin Freel (Greg); and seven grandchildren, Nicole, Anita, Madeline, Gregory, Laurel, Caroline and Brooke. Family, friends and others whose lives Anita touched are invited to celebrate her life Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10am at Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Avenue.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020