|
|
Dittman
Anita M. Dittman, 96, born in Youngstown, OH, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Tillie Miller and sister to the late Bernard Miller. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Jack Dittman for 70 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Elaine (Ricky) Mack, Arlene (Gary) Schwartz; grand-daughters, Lauren (Travis) Devine, Erica (Mark) Gottlieb, and four great-grandchildren.
She worked side by side with her husband in many business endeavors. In addition she also volunteered at the River Garden Home for many years. Anita loved spending her free afternoons playing Mahjong and canasta with her friends. She also cherished the times she spent with her great-grandchildren. Anita was a beloved, wonderful, and accomplished woman who will be missed by many and forever cherished. The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to those who cared for her at her home with all their love and devotion. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice of Jacksonville, FL, The Jacksonville Jewish Center, or River Garden Hebrew Home.
A Graveside service was held on Wednesday, November 27th at 11:00 am at New Center Cemetery, 43rd and Liberty St., Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019