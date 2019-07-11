Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel at Westminster
235 Tower View Dr.
St. Augustine, FL
Anita Hawley


1921 - 2019
Anita Hawley Obituary
Hawley
Anita J. Hawley, 98, of St. Augustine and formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born May 7, 1921, in Lawrence, MA, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Robert W. Hawley. Mrs. Hawley was an aspiring tap dancer in her youth and auditioned with the famous Rockettes.
She is survived by sons, Robert E. Hawley (Patricia), St. Augustine, James G. Hawley (Cathy), Jacksonville, Frederick C. Hawley (Donna), New Jersey, Raymond T. Hawley, Connecticut; sister, Doris Ciaffone, Connecticut; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Westminster, 235 Tower View Dr., St. Augustine, with Pastor Tracy Tucker officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019
