King
Anita W. King, 87 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Vidalia, GA on July 9, 1932 to parents Clarence Warren and Ella Clara Brantley Warren.
Anita was very involved with the Andrew Jackson Class of 1950 activities. For many years she led the planning of their reunions and gatherings. She was also involved with her sons' activities from baseball to scouts to the local PTSA. In her spare time she loved to knit and make needlepoint creations for friends and family.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband Fred King and her parents, Clarence and Ella Warren as well as her 8 siblings.
She is survived by her sons, David and Kenneth (Hailee) King as well as her grandchildren Brendan King, Paige King and JiSoo King.
Visitation will begin Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville FL 32211. Funeral services will be held 10 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 with a committal service will immediately follow in the Arlington Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019